'Cones with a Cop' helps Lancaster County police departments connect with the community

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County police departments teamed up for an event to connect with the community Thursday night.

The Elizabethtown and Northwest Regional police departments held their "Cones with a Cop" event at Udder Bliss Creamery in Mount Joy Township. Local families spent the evening eating free ice cream while breaking the ice with their community officials.

Police hope the event will bring Lancaster County residents and law enforcement closer together by getting to know cops in non-emergency situations.

"The big thing we want people to take away from is that we are human beings, and we are 100% approachable," Sgt. Michael Bryant of Northwest Regional Police Department said. "We're eager to work with our communities to really accomplish anything."

Officer Joshua Cook, Elizabethtown Police Department, agreed.

"The community showing their support for us by coming out," he said. "It just goes hand in hand, right? They work with us. We work with the community. It's knowing the person behind the badge."