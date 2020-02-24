Complaint over trashy roads results in call to action in York County

One woman's facebook post on the heaps of garbage on some local streets has persuaded some people to come out and help

Amy Rhinehart Snook recorded a video of her drive home from out of town to show garbage lining Loucks Mill Road in York County. She then took action herself, posting online a photo of herself holding garbage bags, writing "never got as far as Loucks Mill Rd, but successfully picked up 2 large bags on several blocks of Arch, N George & North Streets."

Snook's post resulted in hundreds of comments on the 'fixing york pa' page. But, on Monday it also resulted in action.

FOX43 arrived to Loucks Mill Rd in Spring Garden Township early Monday morning to find volunteers picking up every piece of trash they could find. Many told FOX43, they had been working since 9 that morning. Under the overpass of interstate 83, they collected nearly 30 bags alone along with a recliner chair.

The volunteers said the most common items they found were bottles, fast food bags, and straws. Now, the group is planning more work to finish picking up trash