Community reacts to charges against Wyoming County teacher

Ellen Kuzma, 26, is accused of having inappropriate contact with male students.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A Tunkhannock Area High School gym teacher is on administrative leave following a slew of allegations from several male students.

Tunkhannock Township Police say, Ellen Kuzma, 26, inappropriately touched male students and made lewd comments about their bodies.

"It's shocking, really, especially living in a small town; you don't expect something like that," said Denny Redeke of Mehoopany.

According to court paperwork, the investigation started in September after police received several referrals from Wyoming County Children and Youth.

Tunkhannock Area School District Superintendent Paul Dougherty sent Newswatch 16 this statement:

"The Tunkhannock faculty, administration and board are both saddened and outraged at the alleged actions of one of our staff. The District wants to assure its students and parents that all proper protocol to ensure the safety of our students was followed. This District, at all times, prioritizes the safety of its students first and foremost."

The superintendent goes on to say Kuzma will remain on leave pending the outcome of the case.

People who live in the area say they're shocked to hear of the allegations.

"If you can't send your kids to school and be safe, where can you send them? What is safe anymore? It's the teachers you have to be afraid of; it's the other kids you have to be afraid of. I'm so glad my kids are older," said Theresa Peca of Tunkhannock.

Kuzma faces a list of charges, including institutional sexual assault, stalking, and harassment.

A lawyer representing Kuzma tells Newswatch 16:

"Ellen Kuzma wants every resident of Wyoming County to know that she is 100 percent innocent on each and every charge. She looks forward to a jury trial of her peers."

Kuzma was arraigned and released without having to post bail. She's due back in court next month.