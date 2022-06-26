Community reacts to overturn of Roe V. Wade; fears LGBTQ+ community is next

"When it came out yesterday, I was absolutely horrified, I was frightened and I continue to be frightened," said Lisa Smith, the former president of YWCA Hanover.

HANOVER, Pa. — "I did not expect that at all, I'm sorry," said Naomi Asper, the founder and director of PRIDE Hanover.

Emotions ran high for some community members at Hanover PRIDE as they share their thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

"I was very upset, I think that it's everyone's right to have a right to their own body," said Jenna Funk.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court should reconsider landmark high court rulings that established gay marriage rights and contraception rights.

Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion justices "should reconsider all of this court's substantive due process precedents including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell," referring to three cases that relate to America's fundamental privacy, due process and equal protection rights.

Some say they feel the LGBTQ+ community might be the next target.

"If they're just worrying about Roe v. Wade right, that's not all they're going to come for next. They're going to come for the LGBTQIA, they're going to come for all of us," said Asper.