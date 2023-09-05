Community reacts to Harrisburg bomb scare

Parts of downtown Harrisburg were evacuated after a man brought three live pipe bombs to the Public Safety Building on Walnut Street.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Parts of downtown Harrisburg went into lockdown Tuesday morning after a man walked into the Public Safety Building with three live pipe bombs.

“If I was a little closer or if anything would’ve detonated, I don’t know what would happen," said Lola Williams, a local business owner on Second Street in Harrisburg.

Williams’ brand new business sits a few hundred feet from the police station. She said she witnessed several buildings being evacuated as bomb squads arrived on the scene.

“You would think in this day and age that there’s nothing but love, peace, happiness, and joy, but there are actually people out here just wanting to hurt somebody," said Williams.

Pat Davis said her business has been in downtown Harrisburg for 30 years and has never witnessed a bomb scare like this.

“I’ve never heard of this before, it’s unheard of," said Davis. “It could’ve caused so many problems, so many people could’ve gotten hurt. It would destroy Harrisburg.”

Pennsylvania State Police took the bombs away from the scene to be properly detonated. The man who brought the bomb to the police station was also taken in for questioning.

“Whenever you hear the words bomb or explosive device mentioned, that is a stop what you’re doing and put all of your resources into making sure this is taken seriously," said Matt Maisel, a spokesperson for the City of Harrisburg.

The bomb threat left downtown Harrisburg shaken, but grateful for everyone’s safety.