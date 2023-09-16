Jersey Shore Area School District shared the news of Engle's passing Saturday afternoon.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — The Jersey Shore community and beyond is grieving the loss of Jersey Shore Area High School football player Max Engle.

The school district shared the news from Engle's family Saturday, saying Max passed away Friday after a week-long fight.

The statement from Engle's family said in part, "Max was a warrior on the football field and fought hard to earn a place amongst his Brothers in Orange. He had respect for his coaches and competitors. Above all, was his loyalty to his teammates. We are thinking of them during this time and are also praying for all those who have been affected by this tragedy."

Engle was hospitalized after collapsing on the field during last Friday's game against Selinsgrove.

Communities near and far came together in support of Engle throughout the week, collecting donations, selling orange ribbons and t-shirts representing Engle's #4, and wearing the color orange.

The Engle family says they are grateful for all the love and support and that Max will be greatly missed.

