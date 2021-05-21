Community members honor local legend in Carlisle

Nevin Lehman was a Central Pennsylvania native and made his home in Carlisle. He was a downtown staple, the essence of the community.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle community raised enough money to honor a local legend by painting a mural in his memory.

Chad Bruce, the founder of the Charles Bruce Foundation who started the Go Fund Me to create Nevin's mural said, "I saw Nevin at every open mic and every downtown music event. He was the consummate consumer of local music and he made every event worth playing."

When he died at the height of the pandemic, the community came together and raised enough money for the mural in just a week.