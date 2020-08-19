Community honoring the life and legacy of Eric Erdman

Eric dedicated the last years of his life to helping kids suffering from bullying, abuse, or life-threatening illness.

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County community is honoring the life and lasting legacy of Eric Erdman, who passed away on August 13th at the age of 20, after a four year battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

With a memorial banner flown above them, the Erdman family were joined by community members to say goodbye to the young man who dedicated his final years on earth to better his community and beyond.

A funeral service was held at David's Community Bible Church in Millersburg, followed by a burial and memorial flyover at the Oakhill Cemetery.

Since his diagnosis at age 16, Eric worked tirelessly to helps children suffering from bullying, abuse, or life-threatening illness through the founding of the "Give a Child a Voice" foundation.

Through his charitable work, he helped fund new fitness centers at both Millersburg and Halifax high schools. He created a fitness center giveaway that received applications from schools throughout the United States. And like the giveaway, his efforts garnered him national attention.