Adams County community displays American flags for 4th of July

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County neighborhood teamed up to show their patriotism on Independence Day.
Stars and stripes blossomed all over an entire development in Conewago Township.
The neighborhood honored our nation by decorating its streets with hundreds of American flags.
"This year, because of the things that are going on throughout the country, we decided to organize this curbside flag display to show we. No matter what's going on, we still believe in the ideals behind the flag," said Regina Dignan, neighbor and organizer, "And we also need to respect other people's opinions about what's going on in this country today."
Nearby neighbors pitched in to help buy the flags.