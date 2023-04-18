Improving access to childcare | Give Local York

Community Connections for Children helps families find childcare and works with childcare providers to improve their quality of care.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

Community Connections for Children is one of those organizations.

The nonprofit, previously known as Childcare Consultants, helps families find childcare and works with childcare providers to improve their quality of care.

Shelley Candy, the community engagement manager for CCC, said that the money raised from Give Local York will help fund resources and programs to aid families.

Parents as Teachers is an evidence-based home visiting program that gives families resources, books and training on how to best help their children.

Connections to Caregiving is a program that provides resources and information to new childcare organizations to help them get their feet off the ground and alleviate the "childcare crunch."

This is CCC's sixth year participating in Give Local York. In the past, donations have supported children's health and providing safety kits to childcare facilities.

"Our children are our most important resource for the future, so come and join us," Candy said.

For those who want to get involved with the organization, CCC has several volunteering opportunities throughout the year. Anyone who is interested can also follow along with the nonprofit on Facebook.