Community Classroom Project to be an option for children in Harrisburg, Steelton areas as districts move to online-only learning

The project will give families the option to send their child to a community classroom to learn

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the Harrisburg and Steelton-Highspire School Districts plan to begin the school year online-only, state and community leaders are making sure kids in the district have the tools they need to have a successful school year.

"We are here to answer the call,' said Peter Speaks, with The Community Classroom Project. "And help the children who need us more than ever in the pandemic."

While local leaders say, the decision to begin the new school year online-only was the safest option, they know it will present a struggle to families in the community.

"This set up [online-only learning] will not work for everyone," said State Rep. Patty Kim, (D) Dauphin County. "We are talking about parents with young students who don't have the option to telework. Basically, their only option is for the child to stay home alone and be responsible for their own learning."

Knowing this challenge, Rep. Kim and some community leaders came together to create the Community Classroom Project. While some argue it defeats the purpose of a school district moving to online only learning, Rep. Kim said, it's meant to serve as a last resort for parents who have to work, can't afford child care and need a safe place for their child to do school work.

"The alternative is have a second grader stay at home while mom, or dad or grandmother works," said Rep. Kim. "And they're home by themselves supposed to do remote learning."

These community classrooms will be held at a number of churchs and buildings in the Harrisburg and Steelton areas, including The Journey Church in Harrisburg.

"I said I'm kind of tired of our building sitting empty for the last couple months," said Kris Sledge, The Journey HBG Lead Pastor. "And how can we open it up to care for our young people."

The community classrooms will follow strict CDC guidelines, with about 20 children allowed at each site and all volunteers will need to have passed the appropriate clearances to work with children.

"So, here we are to make an investment in our young scholars to make sure they start strong on August 31st," said Sledge. "And they have quality education and access to a safe spot to learn and be supportive."