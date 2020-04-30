Community Aid reopens donation centers

Forced to close due to COVID-19, the non-profit charity thrift chain is accepting donations again

YORK, Pa. — Under Governor Wolf's COVID-19 Stay-at-home-order, Community Aid was forced to close their doors, unable to accept donations or empty its donation bins throughout the area. It caused many of them to overfill, creating waste. However, thanks to a new waiver from the Governor, the donation centers are open again.

The no-contact donation drop-off is available Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 6PM. They ask that you only place donations in the carts during those hours. Once the items are moved inside, they will be quarantined, based on C-D-C guidelines.

Meg Martin is the Marketing Manager with the non-profit chain of charity thrift stores. She says they were relieved with the reopening, especially during spring cleaning, one of the busiest times for them.

"What we are hoping the public will be able to do as we have these donation door hours with a very limited staff is that instead of overwhelming the bin network and things being left on the ground, they'll have a place to take them where those donations can be brought under cover and kept safe," said Martin.

Community aid's retail stores will remain closed until further instruction from the Governor. If you're looking to donate, you can find a list of their donation centers here. They accept a long list of items, ranging from clothing to furniture and you can find their full list of what they do and don't accept here.