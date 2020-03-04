Community Aid begs community to keep donations at home

Unable to pick up donations from bins dude to COVID-19, the non-profit doesn't want generous donations to go to waste.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Community Aid supports nearly 750 local charities and employs nearly 500 people in Central PA. You've probably seen one of their 12-hundred donation bins throughout the area.

In an average month, the non-profit picks up about 1.4 million pounds of donated goods from the bins a lone. With spring cleaning season upon us, and most of us at home looking for things to do, they anticipate that number to be much higher. However, due to the closure of all non-essential businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, those donations are not able to be picked up right now.

Meg Martin is the marketing manager for Community Aid and she said if donations pile up outside the box where weather could damage them, they will have to be thrown away.

"Please hold your donations and keep them safe at home. We will need that generosity to help the community more than ever once we come through this crisis," Martin said.