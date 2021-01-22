Commonwealth Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm announces her resignation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate announced Friday that Acting Commonwealth Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm is resigning, effective January 29.
Storm submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Tom Wolf, the office said.
“During my tenure, I am proud to say that with the incredible staff at OVA, we have accomplished every one of my lofty goals, improving an already excellent office,” said Storm. “The staff of OVA are the finest victim advocates you can come by and I look to my successor to continue to advocate for the staff, the mission of the office, and the incredible community of impacted persons they will have the privilege of serving.”
Storm has served in her position since 2013, under the administrations of Governors Tom Corbett and Tom Wolf.
During her tenure, accomplishments include:
- Receiving more than 2.6 million in federal grant funds to expand services through hiring additional and more specialized staff
- Creating OVA satellite offices in Philadelphia, Allegheny, Lehigh and Northeastern regions, as well as within the Office of Attorney General
- Creating the first-in-the-nation Institutional Victim Assistance Coordinator whose role is solely to advocate for inmates and staff who are victimized within the walls of our state correctional institutions You can read OVA’s latest annual report here.
“I came into the role as Commonwealth Victim Advocate knowing the political realities of the position, and I did so with fidelity and determination,” said Storm. “I leave the office knowing that I have served crime victims and survivors - and the office - well and with uncompromising courage.”