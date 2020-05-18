Commissioners moved Lancaster County to yellow, but what is open?

The owner of Fan Cave Sports Memorabilia says she opened up to be a voice for other small businesses and to fight. Other businesses are more reluctant to reopen.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — To some, it could be considered a dangerous game, but Fan Cave Sports Memorabilia in East Lampeter Township is choosing to play.

"We stand behind other small businesses, and we want to be the voice for them, and if you know if that comes with some repercussions, then, so be it," said Owner Karen Pearson.

Even if she faces consequences from the state, backlash from community members, or a financial loss, Pearson is prepared to keep its doors open to customers.

“We're definitely not making anywhere near what we were making before," she explained. "It's not about the money - it's about standing up for what we believe in, and it's about being a voice for the other small business owners out there that have a right to earn a living. There are resources that are supposedly available for small businesses, but they're not guaranteed."

Like Fan Cave. Pearson says she was denied financial help from the Payroll Protection Program or PPP and a small business administration loan.

"Where are the resources?" she asked. "Why isn't Governor Wolf standing in front of all of us and answering the questions at a whim? You're tripling the revenue of these large businesses while crippling all of these small businesses."

Other small businesses owners in Lancaster County are a bit more reluctant when it comes to reopening. Just take a drive, and you'll notice many are still in the dark. Some owners have concern over the safety of their employees and customers; others are worried about potential consequences from the state. The Governor continues to say stay in the red, but two out of three commissioners moved Lancaster County to yellow. Then, you have individual municipalities, such as Lancaster City and Ephrata Borough, which have each taken their own stance.

It could be considered confusing to a lot of people. Many question what is legal and what is not. To Pearson, one thing is very clear.