Commissioner announces changes to State Police's policy on tattoos

Troopers will now be allowed to have tattoos on their biceps and forearms, provided they were a long-sleeved uniform shirt while on-duty, Col. Robert Evanchick says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police commissioner Robert Evanchick announced Wednesday that he is changing the department's policy on tattoos.

According to a special order issued by Evanchick, effective immediately, troopers will be allowed to have tattoos on their biceps and forearms -- but they will be required to wear a long-sleeved uniform shirt while on duty.

“The policy change is a reflection of internal and external feedback and the evolving public perception regarding tattoos and other body modifications,” said Evanchick in a press release announcing the change. “We want to recruit the most qualified candidates available. Department leadership recognized we were potentially missing out on a larger group of applicants because of our restrictive policy and after careful consideration, we revised it accordingly.”

Under the policy, tattoos depicting words, pictures, or symbols which can be interpreted to advocate, promote, or support racial, gender, or ethnic hatred or intolerance are not permitted, Evanchick said.

Also prohibited are tattoos that can be interpreted to advocate, promote, or support discrimination towards any race, national origin, gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

Prospective cadets will have their tattoos reviewed by a screening committee prior to appointment to the academy as part of the hiring process, according to Evanchick.

“We are mindful that words and symbols can mean different things to different people,” he said in the release. “Tattoos deemed detrimental to the mission and function of the Pennsylvania State Police remain prohibited.”

As part of the policy revision, troopers have the option to wear the department-issued long-sleeved uniform shirt year-round. Members with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeved summer uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves.

Tattoos are not allowed to be visible below the wrist line or above the neckline at anytime, according to Evanchick.