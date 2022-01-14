Commercial thermal company's move to new facility in York will create 117 new jobs, Gov. Wolf announces

Mobile Climate Control will open a new facility on South Salem Church Road in April, Wolf said. It will create 117 new jobs over a three-year period.

YORK, Pa. — Mobile Climate Control, a manufacturer of heating systems for commercial vehicles, is consolidating its U.S. operations and moving to a newly constructed facility in York County, bringing an estimated 117 new full-time jobs to the area, Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday.

The facility will be located at 400 South Salem Church Road in York, Wolf said in a press release.

“I commend Mobile Climate Control for choosing to move their U.S. operations and headquarters to the commonwealth,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania has the skilled workforce, strong business climate, and prime northeast location to give manufacturers an edge over their competition and help them thrive.

Brent Vernon, the governor's Action Team director, said the new facility is a sign that the Commonwealth is a great place for businesses.

“We successfully competed against other states for this project, which reaffirms Pennsylvania’s reputation as a great place to do business,” Vernon said. “The governor’s Action Team is pleased to invest in projects like this one that support growing companies and help boost Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

The Wolf administration said the consolidation of Mobile Climate Control's existing U.S. operations will include the merger of:

a production facility in Goshen, Indiana

an engineering and prototyping facility in Syracuse, New York

an aftermarket warehouse, customer service, engineering, and testing facility in York

All operations will move into the new 220,000-square-foot facility in West Manchester Township, Wolf said.

The facility will also serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters.

Mobile Climate Control anticipates the new facility will be operational in April.

“The opportunity to bring our entire U.S. operation under one roof brings us key business synergies and Pennsylvania’s reputation as a hard-working manufacturing culture will ensure that our bus HVAC-R business remains competitive for years to come,” Stephen Preisler, vice president of U.S. Operations for Mobile Climate Control said. “We thank the Governor’s Action Team for the funding award, as it was pivotal in the decision to bring our business fully to Pennsylvania."

Mobile Climate Control received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $150,000 workforce development grant to help train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Pipeline Investment Program, Research & Development Tax Credit program, and Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program.

The company plans to retain 48 existing jobs in addition to creating at least 117 new jobs and investing $3.18 million into the project over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, and DCED’s Office of International Business Development, which offers both export and foreign direct investment assistance to help companies grow in the Commonwealth.

Mobile Climate Control provides mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles. The company's business concept is to provide exceptional performance by supplying custom engineered and manufactured HVAC-R systems to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, Tier 1 suppliers (cabin builders), and the aftermarket within the bus, off-road, utility, and defense markets.