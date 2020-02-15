x
Multi-vehicle crash involving COLT bus in North Lebanon Township

People were injured and taken to the hospital, police say.
Credit: WPMT
A police crime scene tape close-up

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in North Lebanon Township this morning, according to police.

At approximately 10:10 a.m., on North 8th Avenue and Weavertown Road, an SUV went through a stop sign and struck another SUV. As a result of the impact, the second SUV was pushed in front of a COLT bus, police say.

According to police, the COLT bus then hit a telephone pole.

Police say some people were injured and taken to the hospital.

All vehicles have been cleared from the scene, according to officials.

