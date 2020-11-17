College students urged to get COVID-19 test before going home for Thanksgiving. But, do Universities have enough tests to do that?

Pennsylvania's Health Secretary said it would be 'very prudent' of college students to get a test before going home for the holidays

College students in Pennsylvania are urged to get a COVID-19 test before going home for the holidays. But, the call comes as some universities tell FOX43 they are only testing symptomatic students, and schools need more access to tests in order to provide testing for every asymptomatic student.

"We have been waiting since summer to receive rapid tests and those still have not come," said Millersville University spokesperson Janet Kacskos. "If we had those, we’d be able to test more students on campus. Right now, we have to send students without symptoms to outside health providers, like LGH and Med Express."

Millersville University is currently following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and American College Health Association (ACHA) that currently recommends testing of symptomatic individuals or those who have had close contact with a confirmed positive individual.

On Monday, Pennsylvania's Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, 'it would be very prudent of college students to get a test before they go home.'

"There is a considerable risk for communities as students sort of leave their colleges and go home. We do recommend that they get tested before they go home," said Dr. Levine.

As for the issue of testing all college students, Levine added, "I know that many colleges have the capacity to do that and many communities do. So, it would be very prudent of college students to get a test before they go home. If they are positive then the should quarantine where they are. They should isolate where they are if they have a positive test."

Like Millersville University, Lebanon Valley College said it only tests symptomatic students. As COVID-19 cases began to rise, it sent students home early.

"Given the regional trends with COVID-19, we sent students home two weeks earlier than anticipated (we had planned for them to go home and go fully online for Thanksgiving break). We advised them to quarantine at home for two weeks," said Lebanon Valley College spokesperson Molly O'Brien-Foelsch.

Elizabethtown College is providing options through Vault Health and Quest Labs for asymptomatic students who feel it is in the best interest of their families to receive COVID-19 testing before returning home on November 20. However, because it is optional testing, all costs related to testing are at personal expense.

Shippensburg University spokesperson Megan Silverstrim said,"I can tell you that we have made available and are strongly encouraging students to get asymptomatic tested before heading home. The testing is free and available at our Etter Health Center on campus."