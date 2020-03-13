x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

College students pack up and hit the road as classes move online at multiple Universities

Many universities are extending spring breaks and moving classes online to prevent the spread of coronavirus

College students across Pennsylvania are packing up and moving out even as many of them have no idea on when they may be able to return to campus.

Universities across the state have decided to extend spring breaks and move classes online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: LIST: Pennsylvania colleges and universities making changes because of coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Elizabethtown College suspends face-to-face classes

RELATED: Millersville, Penn State, F&M among several PA schools to alter plans over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Penn State will hold remote classes for students of all campus locations through April 3

“There’s no reason to be here anymore because our classes were cancelled today,” said Margaret Blatt, a sophomore at Elizabethtown College. She added, “they said April 6th is when we’re supposed to be able to come back.”

“Got an email. He got one too. That’s never a good sign when you both get a simultaneous message,” said Willauer.