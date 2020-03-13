College students pack up and hit the road as classes move online at multiple Universities

College students across Pennsylvania are packing up and moving out even as many of them have no idea on when they may be able to return to campus.
Universities across the state have decided to extend spring breaks and move classes online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: LIST: Pennsylvania colleges and universities making changes because of coronavirus outbreak
RELATED: Millersville, Penn State, F&M among several PA schools to alter plans over coronavirus concerns
“There’s no reason to be here anymore because our classes were cancelled today,” said Margaret Blatt, a sophomore at Elizabethtown College. She added, “they said April 6th is when we’re supposed to be able to come back.”
“Got an email. He got one too. That’s never a good sign when you both get a simultaneous message,” said Willauer.