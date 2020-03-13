College students pack up and hit the road as classes move online at multiple Universities

Many universities are extending spring breaks and moving classes online to prevent the spread of coronavirus

College students across Pennsylvania are packing up and moving out even as many of them have no idea on when they may be able to return to campus.

Universities across the state have decided to extend spring breaks and move classes online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no reason to be here anymore because our classes were cancelled today,” said Margaret Blatt, a sophomore at Elizabethtown College. She added, “they said April 6th is when we’re supposed to be able to come back.”