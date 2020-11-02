Police ask for public's help in solving 2009 cold case in York County

Gladys Wheat, 85, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on May 11, 2009.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — State Police are asking for the public's help in a cold case investigation from 2009.

Gladys Wheat, 85, was struck by an oncoming vehicle as she crossed Church Street in Glen Rock on May 11, 2009.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled east on Church Street, according to police.

A dark colored (possibly black or green) four door sedan that may have been an early 2000's model was seen in the area of the scene.

The vehicle may have had dark window tinting on the driver's side.

Authorities say that the vehicle would have sustained damage to the front bumper and hood.