Codorus State Park hosts its 2nd annual Outdoors Experience

HANOVER, Pa. — Families could take advantage of their local state parks and test their adventure side on Friday.
Codorus State Park in Manheim Township, York County hosted their second annual Outdoor Experience.
Families could take kayak rides, run through an obstacle course, compete in disc golf, climb a rock wall and so much more. Plus, families could learn about environmental topics through beautiful nature displays and exhibits.
There was live local music, over 40 craft vendors and food trucks offering a variety of foods for visitors to enjoy.
All these activities are included in the $10 per car admission fee.