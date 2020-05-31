"From once he said ALS, I have no clue of what he said after that": Beloved coach faces his toughest opponent yet as players rally around him

'Coach Rob' has guided young baseball and basketball players throughout their journeys. Now, they are helping to uplift him

Rob Gildea's basement is a trophy case full of memories.

Signed basketballs, signed baseballs, and pictures of a 2015 Red Land U.S. championship Little League line-up, that featured his stepson, Ethan.

'Coach Rob' can name every player, from every year. He can name every moment of every game, from who hit the winning ball, to the reactions of the people in the stands, to the final hoop that clutched the buzzer-beater for his basketball team.

"This is Ethan freshman year, and this is Ethan this past season," he says as he climbs down the steps, looking at the photos of teams past. He must be quite the player, I remark.

"He's alright," Rob says with a smile and a laugh.

It's that laugh that Rob Gildea is known for as the basketball and baseball coach walks up and down the court and field each season, stopping to talk to the young players who decide to take a rest. For Gildea, those moments of rest are times to connect, providing advice and encouragement to every young player as he inquires about their future colleges, their athletic aspirations, and their ultimate dreams.

But, away from the crowds, in the quiet moments in his house, Gildea's face turns serious as I ask him about the past years he's faced that have been full of mysteries.

"It sucks, but it is what it is," Gildea said with a sigh.

At the beginning of one basketball season, Gildea said he began to feel a strange sensation of weakness in his left arm.

"So I went to our trainer at the high school, right before practice I went to the trainer and I said, 'hey what do you think?' He said, you might have a torn rotator cuff, get in see the doc," said Gildea.

The conversation sent Gildea to one doctor, then to another, to Xrays and physical therapy, MRI's and multiple nerve studies.

"My left arm is 2 and a half inches smaller than my right," said Gildea. "So there's obviously something wrong. You know what I mean? So obviously something was wrong. Just couldn't figure out what was wrong," said Gildea.

October 21, 2019, Gildea was joined by his wife Cathleen, to face another appointment.

"You could hear the difference, especially when you get on my left arm. You could hear that, it wasn't as active," said Gildea, when he discussed the nerve study he faced that particular day.

Gildea said the doctor left the room and told him to get dressed. When the doctor returned, he had an answer for Gildea to the months of unknowns and uncertainties that he had faced.

"From once he said ALS, I have no clue of what he said after that," said Gildea. "Like he talked, but I..." Gildea paused as he shook his head and gave a shoulder shrug.

Gildea's doctor described ALS to FOX43 news as a disease of 'progressive weakness,' generally affecting two types of motor nerves connecting the brain to the spinal cord and the spinal cord to the muscle.

The ALS association explains further, describing the progression of ALS like this, "when the motor neurons die, the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is lost. With voluntary muscle action progressively affected, patients in the later stages of the disease may become totally paralyzed."

"ALS is, there's no blood test, there's no specific test for it. They kind of have to rule everything out," said Gildea, who added his case took nearly two years to diagnose.

"Lou Gehrig came out and announced that he had ALS and we still can't determine, we still can't cure ALS," said Gildea. "And the neurologist told me we can't figure out what causes ALS."

Gildea is the only person in his family's history to be diagnosed with ALS. He said doctors attribute his case possibly to his military service as Gildea is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

"I don't have a choice but to deal with it. Like, I have to play the hand that's dealt to me," he said, as he added the hardest thing for him to do every day is button a button. Gildea also struggles with writing.

"There's a lot that scares me about it for real," said Gildea. "I don't want to be on a feeding tube. You know, I don't know how far that I would want to let this go, that I would want to deteriorate, you know what I mean?"

The COVID-19 crisis delayed Gildea's further doctor appointments in 2020 and he will not see his doctor again until this summer. Therefore, Gildea is waiting to learn how his ALS has progressed since his last appointment.

Gildea credits his family for keeping him strong, his children, and the 'love of his life' Cathleen.

Gildea's list of coaching credentials stretches from JV baseball, to little league, and freshman boys baseball. In 2020, he continued to coach the basketball team, but decided to step away from baseball to watch Ethan on his varsity team. Gildea also plans to announce games for the varsity players and act as DJ at the games. Unfortunately, with the 2020 baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 Gildea will have to wait to fill that role in the stands.

