CNS Occupational Medicine hosting a drive-thru Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Penn Cinema this weekend

Officials say appointments are required and administering the vaccine will take 20-30 minutes relative to your health conditions.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — CNS Occupational Medicine will be hosting a drive-thru Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Penn Cinema Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible. Officials say appointments are required and administering the vaccine will take 20-30 minutes relative to your health conditions.

You can schedule up to 2 people per car. Organizers say a third person can be added if completely necessary. If you attend, plan to enter the lot at your exact appointment time.

Officials say there is no out-of-pocket cost to be paid by the recipients of the vaccine. Insurance or Medicare will be billed the administration fees, if applicable. If you do not have insurance, you just have to fill out the consent form and check the box that says uninsured.