Clipper Magazine Stadium reopens in Lancaster for summer fun

As Lancaster County is now in the green phase, Clipper Magazine is reopening with family-friendly activities

LANCASTER, Pa. — While baseball won't be taking place at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster just yet, there will be events for the while family to come out and enjoy now that the county is in the green phase.

Friday, June 26th - Sunday, June 28th, families can watch the movie Abominable from the outfield at Clipper Magazine Stadium. There will be social distance markers in place and only 240 guests will be allowed into the ball park to adhere to CDC guidelines. Movies will run Friday-Sunday every weekend in the remainder of summer. Tickets will be $6.50 a person and need to be purchased in advanced here.

There will also be outdoor games for both kids and adults to enjoy, including corn hole, giant Jenga, shuffle board, ping pong and inflatable games like basketball and baseball. Friday will mark the first day in more than three months Clipper Magazine Stadium will reopen its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck & Grill will also reopen Friday at 4 p.m. Every Wednesday to Sunday the bar and grill will be open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. They too will be following CDC guidelines for how many people will be allowed to dine at one time.

The stadium is urging everyone who comes out to wear a mask until they are in their designated spot for the movie or bar & grill.