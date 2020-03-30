Cleona Borough Police offering to pick up medication for those considered "high-risk" of contracting COVID-19

Beginning March 30, the Cleona Borough Police will be offering to deliver medication to its elderly residents.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A local police department is making themselves available to help deliver medication to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning March 30 and running Monday through Friday before 1:00 p.m., Cleona Borough Police will take calls from residents over the age of 65 for a medication pick-up service.

Of course, those over age 65 are considered "high-risk" of contracting COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Police say after calling, residents can contact the Rite Aid on West Penn Street in Cleona Borough, and that is where an officer will pick up the prescription.

Officials say the service is being offered to the elderly residents of Cleona Borough or North Annville Township.

Police say they cannot service nursing home residents.