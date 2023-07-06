Cleanup, restoration begins after Rapho Township explosion

It's been more than 24 hours since a massive gas explosion in one Lancaster County community. Neighbors are surveying the damage and picking up the pieces.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than a day after a gas explosion in Rapho Township, crews are getting a better view of the damage. The township's maintenance building is now a pile of twisted metal and charred wood.



When the Rapho Township Maintenance Building blew on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., the shockwave went down the hill along North Colebrook Road, damaging a will and caving in the living room of the home closest to the municipal complex, before working its way to five more houses.

Pieces of the building are still lodged in trees, as insulation, bits of wood and glass from broken windows dot neighboring yards.

FOX43 found Neil Wenger and his family picking up shards in the flower bed. The custom front door Neil recently installed blew in during the explosion, landing more than six feet from the frame.

Some neighbors were surveying the damage, hoping to return to their homes soon. Others may have to wait much longer.

"The Red Cross is assisting two families, comprising of about six individuals, with resources for food, lodging and other immediate needs," said Laura Burke, executive director of American Red Cross's Central Pennsylvania Chapter. "We're also offering any mental health or spiritual care through our volunteer teams at this time."

The township is still waiting to find out how much equipment was lost in the explosion and the cost to replace it all. Meanwhile, cleanup is underway.

"Restoration work is continuing to go on at the township building as well as discovering what the full extent of the damage is," said Randall Wenger, Rapho Township Manager.

Township officials are setting up temporary offices nearby.

"We're in the process of moving, phone and internet to the Mastersonville Fire Company, we hope to be operational on Monday morning at 8 o'clock to serve the public," Wenger said.

While there's no estimation of the total cost of the damage to the Rapho Township Municipal Building, officials said it will take an estimated four to six months to complete the restoration.

Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals were no longer on the scene Thursday. An emergency management official told FOX43 a forensics analysis is underway to determine the cause.