Cleaning companies adjust as coronavirus increases demand for products and sanitzers

Pennsylvania's Department of Health is promoting prevention through hand-washing, covering coughs, and cleaning surfaces

Sing 'happy birthday' twice. That's the recommendation from Pennsylvania's Department of Health.

Sung twice the celebratory song adds up to around 20 seconds, or rather, the same amount of time the department finds sufficient for hand-washing. It's just one of the recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in addition to coughing into elbows, staying home when you're sick, not touching your face, and cleaning surfaces.

But the reminders to practice good hygiene are also creating a large demand for cleaning products nationwide.

Professional Cleaning Group in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County is no stranger to the demand.

Co-owner Tara Cuddy said she has been taking stock of their supplies, although she said she isn't worried at this time because the company largely buys in bulk. She said right now, they have enough supplies to last for nearly two months.

"Hopefully it will level out by then so we don't have any issue," Cuddy said.

She admits some things are getting harder to find.

"The Clorox wipes, we're having a hard time getting those," she said. She added, there is also a high demand for sanitzer.

"We've ordered it (sanitizer)," she said. "But, it won't be here until April. So, that's a problem there."

As for gloves, she said the company has plenty in stock along with other disinfectant sprays.

"For our current clients we are sanitizing everything," Cuddy said.

Professional Cleaning Group services mostly businesses, but will also clean some houses. Cuddy said, some of the company's clients are also making specific requests.

"Some of our customers are asking us to do doorknobs and other things like that," she said. She added, the company is also taking extra precautions to clean their own equipment. "We're wiping down our equipment after we're done cleaning in our car because who knows what we touch."