Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York

YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events.

Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other waste along Codorus Creek.

Anyone interested in helping has been asked to meet in the parking lot at the intersection of North Pershing Avenue and West Philadelphia Street. The clean-up will take place Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Trash bags and other necessary items will be provided, according to the City of York.

The CRDC will also be hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 22 anytime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The open house will be held at the factory's site located at 390 Eberts Lane.

CRDC helps recover unwanted plastics in a variety of ways, keeping plastic from the environment and landfills and incinerators. The collection process is for all types of plastic and does not require separating different types.

These plastics are then converted into RESIN8, a performance-enhancing concrete additive.

CRDC located its first permanent factory in the United States in the City of York earlier this year. The City plans on establishing three sites for the collection of plastics for CRDC. One site for collections is already operating at the CRDC factory.

A community celebration event will also be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Gift Horse Brewing Company Beer Garden, located at 117 North George Street. The event will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.