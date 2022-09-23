Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County.
The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road and Route 322 in Clay Township.
The victim told police he was confronted by the suspect, who pointed a gun at him as he traveled west on Route 322 near Clay School Road.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s who was wearing a black hat and a tan hooded sweatshirt.
There were no shots fired in the incident, and no was was injured, police say.
Anyone with further information on this incident is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or submit an anonymous tip online.