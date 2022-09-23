Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County

A male suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a victim during a confrontation Friday morning in Clay Township, police said.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County.

The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road and Route 322 in Clay Township.

The victim told police he was confronted by the suspect, who pointed a gun at him as he traveled west on Route 322 near Clay School Road.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s who was wearing a black hat and a tan hooded sweatshirt.

There were no shots fired in the incident, and no was was injured, police say.