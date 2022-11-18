Class canceled at Conestoga Valley Middle School after online threat

The threat has not been determined as credible or legitimate, but out of an abundance of caution, classes were canceled on Friday, Nov. 18.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Conestoga Valley School District announced the cancellation of classes at the middle school today because of a threat of violence.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17.

"We received a specific threat targeting the middle school," the Conestoga Valley School District released in a statement. "In an abundance of caution, we made the decision to cancel classes at the middle school for today only, Friday, Nov. 18."

The threat was reportedly received electronically.

Police stated that the threat has not been determined as credible or legitimate.

"No other buildings were mentioned, as this was a middle school incident only," the district said in a statement to parents.

Officers have been on site and the building is secure.

At this time, East Lampeter Township Police are not releasing specifics regarding the threat so as not to impede the ongoing criminal investigation.