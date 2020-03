LANCASTER, Pa. — The Civitias Lancaster World's Largest Chicken BBQ has been postponed until the fall of this year.

According to the organization's Facebook page, the goal is to keep with the CDC recommendations in the wake of COVID-19:

Civitas Lancaster is the successor of the the Sertoma Club of Lancaster, and has been carrying on the tradition of the annual Chicken BBQ's that have gone on for more thank 65 years.