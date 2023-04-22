Civil War veteran laid to rest in Bradford County

A community gathered to honor Private John Horton Teetor, the last Civil War veteran in Bradford County.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Community members gathered for a special dedication for Private John Horton Teetor.

He was the last Civil War veteran buried in Bradford County.

81 years later, a group is honoring his life and service.

Private Teetor was buried in the cemetery on the old Teetor family farm in Evergreen Township.

Family members joined the ceremony led by the Private Silas Gore, Camp #141.

"He pledged his life, possibly giving his life for his country, and that is patriotism to the utmost degree," said Commander Kurt D. Lafy, Private Silas Gore Camp #141.

The group placed a plaque on Teetor's grave.This is part of a larger effort with the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to spotlight the last Civil War veteran buried in each county in Pennsylvania.

This has been private Teetor's resting place for 81 years up until recently, his distant relatives didn't know much about him.

"We never knew anything about this. We just knew that this is where our grandparents were, our aunts and cousins. I knew nothing about him," said Carol Rosenberger, distant relative.

Officials with the Private Silas Gore Camp say they learned a lot about Teetor through historical records.

He enlisted at the age of 18.

"He went in as what we call a substitute, and he immediately got shipped in the 97th PA volunteers, which was located in North Carolina. Of course, in 1865, the war was pretty much over, and it was going to end in April, so he probably didn't see too much action," explained Commander Lafy.

For Teetor's living relatives, the ceremony was a chance to learn about his place in history.

"They did a great job. It just means a lot to the family, the Teeter family, because our grandmother only lived over the hill," said Tracey Parsons, distant relative.

"The ceremony was impressive, a well-oiled machine with a lot of hard work and dedication to acknowledge people who have served in the past," said Kimberly Hugo, distant relative.

Following his time in the service, Private Teetor was a stone mason.

He died of heart failure on April 22, 1942, at the age of 94.