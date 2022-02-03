City of Lancaster seeks public input to guide future investments in Conestoga Pines Park and Walnut Street Fishing Area

City officials are preparing a master plan which will guide future investments in the park, located near the Burle Business Park and McCaskey High School campus.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster is looking for public input on how to make the Conestoga Pines Park and Walnut Street Fishing Area "a place that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy year round."

The city has posted an online survey on Engage Lancaster to collect feedback from the public. The survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, will be open through Feb. 28.

City officials are preparing a master plan which will guide future investments in the park, which is located between Route 30, East Walnut Street, and Pitney Road, not far from the McCaskey High School campus on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The draft plan will be available for public review and feedback in April, with the final plan slated to be finished by the end of May.

Conestoga Pines is recognized as an integral part of Lancaster's park system, providing connections to natural wooded areas and the Conestoga River.

Programming from the Lancaster Recreation Commission ensures active use of the space with day camps and the city’s only full-size swimming pool.