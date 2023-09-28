Lancaster officials announce the elimination of Mounted Police Unit, closure of Fire Station No. 6 as part of cost-cutting measures

The changes are "aimed at enhancing efficiency and fiscal responsibility without compromising public safety," Mayor Danene Sorace said in a press conference.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace and other city officials announced Thursday that the city will close one fire station and eliminate the Police Bureau's Mounted Patrol Unit as part of a plan to "(enhance) efficiency and fiscal responsibility without compromising public safety."

Standing with Police Chief Richard Mendez and Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson at a press conference, Sorace emphasized that public safety remains the City's top priority, and these changes are crucial to maintain a high standard of public safety while addressing the City's financial challenges.

The City of Lancaster faces a structural deficit, and revenue does not naturally meet the increasing costs to maintain current services, Sorace said.

As a result, the City will close Fire Station 6 and discontinue the Mounted Police Unit effective January 2024, Sorace said.

These decisions were made after careful consideration and consultation with the chiefs, the mayor added. Station 6 and the Mounted Unit have served the community for decades, and their closure is a difficult but necessary step, she said.

“We have a responsibility to our residents to have top-of-the-line fire and police response while also being responsible stewards of tax dollars. Both announcements today will help the City of Lancaster increase efficiency and maintain our high standard of public safety,” said Sorace.

The closure of Station 6 will not impact staffing levels, as the firefighters from Station 6 will be redeployed to existing stations, Sorace said. The move will improve safety conditions for firefighters and maintain industry-standard response times. The closure is a cost-effective measure, avoiding costly renovations needed to meet modern safety standards.

Fire Station 6 is located at 843 Fremont St.

“The Lancaster City Fire Bureau of today is now reflected in safer, modern facilities supported by new apparatus, and a fully dedicated team of professionals who are best in class. We look forward to continuing our high level of service to the community,” said Hutchinson.

Similarly, the discontinuation of the Mounted Unit is a response to staffing challenges and the evolving needs of the community, according to Sorace. Mounted Officers will integrate into the Patrol Division to give much-needed support and help ease the strain on patrol officers who are working diligently 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to calls for service.

The decision aims to address the City's current financial constraints, the limitations of the Mounted Unit in patrolling, and the evolving landscape of policing, according to Mendez.

“Integrating the mounted officers back into platoons will ease the strain on patrol officers and alleviate some financial burden on taxpayers who cover the costs of necessary overtime pay, estimated to be $900,000 in 2023 alone,” said Mendez.

The Unit's horses, Jake, King, and Angus, will "make great additions to loving and well-experienced families," the city said in a Frequently Asked Questions page on its website. "The Bureau will work with the Police Foundation, as done with all retired horses, to ensure that (the horses) find loving homes."

Both Mendez and Hutchinson expressed their appreciation for the longstanding service and contributions of Station 6 and the Mounted Unit. They assured that the changes are aimed at ensuring a necessary level of public safety while maximizing public dollars.

The Police Bureau remains committed to exploring new, innovative approaches to engage with the community, including utilizing technology, expanding bike patrols, and potentially introducing a therapy dog to enhance community engagement, Mendez said.

The changes announced today mark a strategic step forward in the City's commitment to maintaining a high level of public safety while adapting to the challenges of the 21st century.