City of Harrisburg goes digital with new ticketing system

On Monday, June 5, all City of Harrisburg-issued parking tickets will be printed, and no longer hand written, city officials said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting on Monday, paying parking tickets in Harrisburg will get a little easier.

Harrisburg's Bureau of Police Parking Enforcement Division will be switching to a new ticketing system in June, which will help modernize payments and make it easier to avoid late fees.

On Monday, all City of Harrisburg-issued parking tickets will be printed and no longer handwritten. These parking tickets will now be put into a database, where violators can pay instantly online or over the phone.

The Division of Parking Enforcement is making their ticketing system fully computerized, and they hope this will make enforcement more consistent, city officials said in a press release.

Before, parking enforcement officers had to manually input all handwritten tickets into the computer. This process could take days before the tickets were officially registered in their system.

City officials say this made some violators looking to pay their tickets unable to do so until after the late fee deadline had already passed.

Preferred payment is done either online at www.tocite.net/harrisburgpa/portal or by phone at (717) 987-6823.

People can also pay in person at the City Treasurers’ Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., by mailing payment to the City Treasurers’ Office at 10 N 2nd St., Suite 103, or by dropping it off at the City Treasurers’ drop box, which is available 24 hours and located to the rear of the City Hall Building.