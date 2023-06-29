Volunteer firefighters work to extract person, car from river after overnight wreck

Fire crews say the vehicle was on its side in the creek with the victim on top when they arrived, and they were able to rescue them quickly.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A volunteer fire company worked to remove a person and a car from a creek early this morning.

The Citizens Volunteer Fire Company says it responded to calls about a vehicle off a bridge just after 3:15 a.m. on June 29. The car went off the bridge in the 4000 block of New Park Road in Fawn Township, York County.

Fire crews say the vehicle was on its side with the victim on top when they arrived, and they were able to use a roof ladder, rescue rope for a tag line and life vests to extract the person.

They victim was taken to a local hospital once they were back on land, and fire crews remained at the scene to assist the recovery company.