Cirque Italia swings to Lancaster

Contortionists, jugglers and more will be performing at Park City Center in Lancaster this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — You may see a large blue and white tent on your commute by Park City Center in Lancaster.

Cirque Italia is in Lancaster on April 20 through April 23, and they're bringing all of their top performers for a weekend full of juggling, jumping and jubilee.

The show will bring a 1950s theme to audiences. Cirque Italia said their Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern!

Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era.

Cirque Italia showtimes are:

April 20: 7:30 p.m.

April 21: 7:30 p.m.

April 22: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

April 23: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.