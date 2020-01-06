Catholic churches in yellow phases of Central PA reopen for in-person mass

The St. Rose of Lima Church in York hosted a public mass for the first time since March 15th.

The St. Rose of Lima Church in York hosted a public mass for the first time on Sunday since March 15th.

The church reopened its doors following guidelines from the Diocese of Harrisburg to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Precautions involved face masks, bottled holy water, and markings on pews to encourage distant seating.

"I've tried to maintain communication as much as possible, I've sent out letters, done videos on YouTube, used our Facebook and website to maintain contact, but it's not the same as actually being, you know, in person," said Father Daniel Richards, "so to have this opportunity to come together again is really a blessing."

St. Rose of Lima and other parishes will continue to live-stream masses to reach vulnerable people who cannot attend in-person.