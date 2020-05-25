First Presbyterian Church of York holds ham dinner giveaway

Dinners included a variety of side dishes and a bag of candy for the kids.

YORK, Pa. — A church in York handed out free meals to families today.

Members of the First Presbyterian Church of York gathered to cook and give out more than 160 pounds of ham.

Volunteers set up pick up stations outside the church to maintain social distancing.

Organizers said while people may not be able to eat inside and talk with church members, this giveaway still helps them spread the word of god.

"You show people God's love through a relationship," said Katie Berkebile, youth mission coordinator at First Presbyterian Church, "and you can only have a relationship with people when you stop, and you listen to them, and you help them, and you engage with them."