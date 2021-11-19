Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens opens Nov. 20

The Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory will showcase six 8-foot decorated trees, with a 14-foot poinsettia tree taking center stage.

Hershey Gardens will unveil its holiday look Saturday, when the Christmas Tree Showcase opens in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory, the attraction said Friday in a press release.

The exhibit of custom decorated trees also features a 14-foot high live poinsettia tree.

Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, and children’s crafts are also part of Hershey Gardens’ seasonal offerings.

Here are the details:

The Christmas Tree Showcase at Hershey Gardens

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day)

Included in admission: In the spirit of the season, the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory will showcase six 8-foot decorated trees, with a 14-foot poinsettia tree taking center stage. Each Fraser fir will be decorated by a different local floral designer and feature a variety of decorating styles and themes. Families will also have the option of purchasing a special pair of glasses ($2) to see something special in the tree lights.

Participating floral designers include:

Floral Designs of Mt. Joy, Mt. Joy

Highland Gardens, Camp Hill

Paper Moon Flowers & Events, Harrisburg

Rhapsody in Bloom, Palmyra

Sprigs and Twigs of Joy, Dauphin

T. Scott Design, Hummelstown

On Dec. 4, local singer/songwriter Christian Yeager will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; harpist Sylvia Sweigart will perform on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Garden Cottage will also be decorated with a “Christmas in the Tropics” theme, displaying holiday trees decorated with ornaments made by local students from Fredericksburg Elementary School, Lower Dauphin Elementary School, Nature & Nurture Discovery School, and St. Joan of Arc School.

Crafty Christmas Creations

Nov. 20, 21, 27 and 28; Dec. 4 to 5, 11 to 12, 18 to 19 and 26, 2021; Jan. 1 to 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Included in admission: Families can stop in at the Education Center, located in The Children's Garden, for holiday craft making.

Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Dec. 4 and 11, 2021

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Included in admission: Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

The Butterfly Atrium will also be decorated for the holidays.

Hershey Gardens is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the following exceptions:

Thanksgiving Day – closed

Friday, Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed