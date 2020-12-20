Christmas Toy Drive

Folks in Harrisburg doing all they can to make sure no child goes without a toy on Christmas morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All You Can, Inc. held its 8th annual holiday donation drive event today at the United Methodist Center. Each family was treated to a hot holiday meal, and each child received two presents; a stuffed animal and stocking stuffers. 300 children were registered for the event and the group expects that number to grow over time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"What we wanted to do is provide some Christmas relief, great direly needed Christmas relief now with the pandemic and no sign of relief coming on a government level or local level," said Ralph Rodriguez of All You Can, Inc. "We feel it takes a village to really get it done, so the organizations kind of collaborated and really made it happen this year."