Christmas Toy Drive

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All You Can, Inc. held its 8th annual holiday donation drive event today at the United Methodist Center. Each family was treated to a hot holiday meal, and each child received two presents; a stuffed animal and stocking stuffers. 300 children were registered for the event and the group expects that number to grow over time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"What we wanted to do is provide some Christmas relief, great direly needed Christmas relief now with the pandemic and no sign of relief coming on a government level or local level," said Ralph Rodriguez of All You Can, Inc. "We feel it takes a village to really get it done, so the organizations kind of collaborated and really made it happen this year."
All You Can, Inc. works to provide basic needs and emergency resources to at-risk families in central Pennsylvania.