Christian School of York hosts shoe drive for charity

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in the shoe drive are used to feed, clothe and house families.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Do you have plenty of extra shoes lying around? Well, there's a new way to clean out your closet while also helping a great cause.

Saturday was the third day of the "Fill the Truck" Shoe drive in York hosted by the Christian School of York where people donated new and used shoes to charity.

The proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families throughout the Funds2Orgs network

Organizers say it's an easy way to give back, especially if you were just going to throw old shoes away.

"It's just neat to see that shoes that would normally be thrown into a dump and lay there for years and years and years are being used to - to be able to help families in need and be able to give them a chance to start businesses," said Tammy Ort, event coordinator for House of Hope.

House of Hope is a non-profit organization that brings hope and healing to teen girls and their families.