Ted Lasso leaves billboard message for Christian Pulisic in Hershey ahead of World Cup

The Apple TV series character has been leaving messages on the billboards of USMNT players. This one sprung up in Hershey for Christian Pulisic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Soccer fans in central Pennsylvania have their eyes set on the FIFA World Cup ahead of Team USA facing Wales on Monday.

They will also get a glimpse of Captain America -- and it's not the Marvel superhero.

Dauphin County native, Christian Pulisic, will be taking the midfield for Team USA. He even got the attention of fictional coach Ted Lasso ahead of Monday's game.

Lasso left signs across every player's hometown.

In Hershey, he wrote a special message for Pulisic. In pure "Lasso fashion," he let the young star know that although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot.

Lasso has a point.

At 21-years old, Pulisic became the youngest Chelsea player to score a hat trick. He was the second American ever to win the Champions league. The Dauphin County dreamer also led the United States to win last year's CONCACAF final against Mexico.

Pulisic said in a press conference that he remembers watching the U.S. National team in his basement in Hershey. Even then, he said his eyes were on soccer's biggest stage.

"It was always a dream of mine," said Pulisic. "I wanted to be there so bad...[and] now to be here... I don't want take a moment like this for granted."