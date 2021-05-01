Milton Hershey School students create unique pieces for new Chocolatetown attraction

MHS students have refurbished a mini lighthouse, an antique car and helped to design the children’s menu at The Chocolatetier Restaurant.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Chocolatetown is new to Hersheypark this year and some Milton Hershey School (MHS) students have teamed up with the park to create unique products for that attraction. The partnership is allowing students to live out their dreams and get a jump start on their career goals.

There are 12 different “pathways” in Milton Hershey School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program including, culinary, carpentry, engineering, agriculture, and business/finance. Through a program called Project Pathways, students at MHS learn about careers from mentors at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (HE&R), who provide their own insight and help.

“I love culinary. I love making desserts and this is what I want to do,” said Vanessa Frimpong, a junior at MHS.

Frimpong created a chicken and waffle recipe that will be featured on the children’s menu at the new Chocolatier Restaurant.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did that! And people are going to eat that and they’re going to sell that!’ Yeah, it’s just great,” Frimpong gushed.

In CTE classes, MHS students have refurbished a mini lighthouse, an antique car, designed the children’s menu at The Chocolatetier Restaurant, and created flower displays—all of which will be part of Chocolatetown.

“We were like, ‘Hey what can we do to make Hershey Park stand out? Oh, stickers!’ So right now, we’re making a project on how to design a sticker, how to price it, things like that,” said Lussevikueno “Picose” Gomes, a senior who wants to go into international business.

The partnership with HE&R is helping students choose career paths by giving them a chance to see what they do and do not enjoy in the real world.

“Maybe they were thinking about a career and seeing it hands on made them make some adjustments so that they could find the career that was right for them,” said Kathleen McGraw, director of communications and corporate social responsibility at HE&R.

“For us to know that what we’re giving the students is a real world glimpse of the careers that they think they’re interested in, it gives the students an experience that you can’t replicate in the classroom,” added Dave Curry, director of Career and Technical Education at MHS.

And it makes the students’ success that much sweeter.

“The fact that I know that I made something or inspired something that other people are going to eat, it just feels high class. It feels good to be so young and be able to contribute to something so big,” Frimpong said.