Children's medication shortage continues at some locations

Certain children’s medications are in high demand this winter amid a spike in COVID, the flu, RSV and strep throat.

Now some retailers are seeing a shortage of those medications. They include over-the-counter drugs like Tylenol (acetaminophen) or Motrin (ibuprofen), which are used to ease cold symptoms like a fever.

Prescription drugs like the antibiotic amoxicillin, which are used to treat bacterial infections like ear infections or strep throat, are also in short supply in some places.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has laid out guidelines for physicians to prescribe alternate antibiotics.

For pediatric formulations of fever reducers, parents may have to look harder than in past years.

“It might mean having to go to several different [places], Walmart and Target or Sam's Club or BJs,” said Dr. Christopher Russo, a pediatrician with WellSpan Health.

Experts recommend against buying the medication in bulk, as that can exacerbate shortages. Some pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, enacted purchase limits on pediatric fever reducers starting in late December.

If one medication isn’t in stock, Dr. Russo recommended looking for it in another formulation, such as in chewables or pills, if your child can take them.

Pediatricians also stress: not all fevers are a problem.

“A fever in a child is not necessarily something which needs to be treated,” Rosso said. “For example, if a child is sleeping and has a fever, let them sleep. Or if a child is running around and playing and they happen to have a fever, really that's not a reason to treat the fever.”