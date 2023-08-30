11-year-old riding scooter killed in Lancaster County crash

Samuel Fisher, 11, died on the way to the hospital after a car hit his scooter while he was riding it, Pennsylvania State Police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An 11-year-old Lancaster County boy is dead following a crash with a car while he was riding his scooter, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Samuel Fisher, of Slate Hill Road in Drumore Township, was riding a scooter in his driveway around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 25 when he went into the roadway without checking to make sure there were no cars coming, troopers said. An SUV struck the back of Fisher's scooter, ejecting him approximately 84 feet off the road.

State Police say the boy was unconscious with severe injuries when they arrived. He succumbed to his injuries while in a helicopter en route to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries, according to troopers.