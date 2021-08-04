Organization tackling child homelessness in York County to benefit from Give Local York

More than 1,400 children in York County will experience homelessness throughout the year.

YORK, Pa. — On May 7, York County's biggest day of giving will be held: Give Local York. The money raised will help several nonprofit organizations in the county. One of those organizations that will benefit is Cornerstone Youth Home which tackles the issue of more than 1,400 homeless children in the county.

In about a month, Cornerstone Youth Home will open its doors in York.

"Cornerstone Youth Home is a new nonprofit here in York County looking to provide long term, residential housing for K-12 students experiencing homelessness," Sara Bradley, Cornerstone Youth Home Director, said.

In York County, about 1,400 students will experience homelessness throughout the school year and 350 of those students will come from the York City School District, with 2nd and 3rd grade children experiencing the highest concentration of homelessness.

Cornerstone Youth Home will begin serving elementary aged boys on May 2. They will provide food and clothing for the boys, get them to school, and any doctors appointments throughout the week.

"When our kids move in the model is, they come Sunday night with their parents, families, we serve a family meal and then we actually provide all care, get kids to and from school throughout the week and then the kids go home to wherever their family would be Friday after school and spend weekends with their families," Bradley said.

Cornerstone Youth Home is one of several organizations that will benefit from Give Local York, which will be held on May 7. This will be their third year involved with the biggest day of giving in the county, which has helped them get where they are now, and will help them continue their mission.

"They have helped us raise some funds to purchase the first building, helped with construction and operation costs, but a lot of the dollars are going to be used toward student engagement with those learning loss activities and learning sessions, and just general family engagement for the entire family," Bradley said.