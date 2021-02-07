Child accidentally killed after struck by vehicle in Heidelberg Township

At around 9:46 a.m. police responded to Sinclair Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a child who was hit by a vehicle.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a 2-year-old boy was accidentally struck by a vehicle and died as a result of his injuries on Saturday morning.

At around 9:46 a.m. police responded to Sinclair Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a child who was hit by a vehicle. Police found the boy dead in the driveway of the home.

Authorities learned upon investigation that the boy's father had believed all of his children were out of a 2012 Chevrolet Surban — when along with his wife— moved the SUV forward. This caused the vehicle to strike the boy and caused fatal injuries, according to authorities.