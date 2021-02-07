Child accidentally killed after struck by vehicle in Heidelberg Township

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a 2-year-old boy was accidentally struck by a vehicle and died as a result of his injuries on Saturday morning.
At around 9:46 a.m. police responded to Sinclair Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a child who was hit by a vehicle. Police found the boy dead in the driveway of the home.
Authorities learned upon investigation that the boy's father had believed all of his children were out of a 2012 Chevrolet Surban — when along with his wife— moved the SUV forward. This caused the vehicle to strike the boy and caused fatal injuries, according to authorities.
Officials said the death is ruled accidental, however, the investigation is still ongoing.