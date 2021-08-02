Dauphin County restaurant sells over 50,000 wings on Super Bowl day

Many celebrated Super Bowl LV at home eating game-day food.
Underdog Sports Bar and Grill stayed busy on Sunday selling nothing but chicken wings.
Phone lines kept ringing all day. The restaurant sells about a few thousand wings an hour during the event.
"Today is absolutely insane and right now we're actually at almost 40,000 wings that'll be going out, and we're still taking orders," said server, Sandi Baker, "Almost the entire restaurant right now is indeed full of wings ready to be picked up."
The restaurant sold more than 50,000 chicken wings.